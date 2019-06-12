Social Reactions: Twitter reacts to Raiders being featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Jun 12, 2019 at 10:35 AM

Raiders.com Staff

The Oakland Raiders announced Tuesday the team would be featured on HBO's miniseries "Hard Knocks" this summer.

The show will follow the Silver and Black in the meeting rooms, practice field, and doing daily activities as it takes you behind the curtain for a more in-depth look. With so many personalities on the Raiders, there won't be a shortage of storylines, and several media members, players, and celebrities took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Here are the social reactions to the Raiders being featured on "Hard Knocks."

