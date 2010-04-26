Special Message from Outgoing Raiderette Director Karen Kovac

Dear Raider Nation,

I write this to thank the Raider fans and Raiderettes everywhere. Working with the special women known as our Raiderettes over the past 14 years as choreographer and past six years as director has been an integral part of my work and indeed my life.

Together with coordinating game day entertainment it has been a fabulous experience from day one. Our Junior Raiderette Program, Spirit Explosion, community charity work, and military goodwill tours are shining examples of our positive Raiderette outreach and through these programs I have come to know many of you personally.

Thank you all for your unwavering support, volunteerism, and passion. I would not trade any moment of my time here with you and the talented people who work within the Raider organization. It has been a rewarding experience, not as a chapter in my life, but a full volume.