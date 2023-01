Our Raider Family and the entire Raider Nation extend our prayers and support to Damar Hamlin and his family following last night's devastating tragedy.

This moment has united fans from each and every corner of the globe as we send our love and support to Damar. Our alumni, coaches, players, and staff support you, Damar. Raider Nation stands with you, your family, the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals, and all those affected during this difficult time.