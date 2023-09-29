Statement from Raiders

Sep 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM

"The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment."

Expert Game Picks: Raiders and Chargers face off in L.A.

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
Viaje a Los Ángeles para acción divisional se aproxima para los Raiders

Las Vegas buscará regresar a la senda de la victoria ante los Cargadores, en lo que marcará el segundo partido divisional del 2023 para la escuadra de Josh McDaniels.
How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Chargers

The Raiders head to Los Angeles for a Week 4 matchup against the Chargers.
Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 4 at Chargers

Given Joey Bosa's 63.5 sacks in 87 games, the Raiders must monitor No. 97's whereabouts on every down.

Statement from Raiders

Sep 29, 2023

Coach McDaniels offers high praise for Davante Adams, talks latest injury updates

Sep 29, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on final prep for the Chargers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, wide receiver Davante Adams and more.
Photos: Raiders donate to Mater East Academy football program

Sep 29, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders present the Mater East Academy football team with a check donation, along with gloves, towels and football bags.
The Silver and Black Show - Week 4 vs. Chargers feat. Jakobi Meyers, Kevin Harlan and Matt Smith

Sep 28, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, CBS Sports' Kevin Harlan and the voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith to preview the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jakorian Bennett continues to embrace the moment during his rookie season as a Raider | UFR

Sep 28, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with cornerback Jakorian Bennett about the first three weeks of the 2023 season, facing wide receiver Davante Adams in practice and learning from cornerback Marcus Peters on this edition of Upon Further Review.
Coach McDaniels: 'We know we haven't played our best football yet'

Sep 28, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the Raiders' quarterback room, facing the Chargers pass rush, running back Josh Jacobs and more.
Practice Photos: Thursday 9.28.23

Sep 28, 2023

View the best photos from Thursday's practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Photos: Raiders support the City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League

Sep 28, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders joined veterans and members of the City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League during their practice to provide advice and encouragement to help them prepare for their upcoming regional tournament in Buffalo.
