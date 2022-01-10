Steelers fans show gratitude to Daniel Carlson with charity donations

Jan 10, 2022 at 01:40 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

While the idea of a tie Sunday night might have been fun for impartial viewers, Raiders fans certainly loved seeing ﻿Daniel Carlson﻿ send the Silver and Black into the playoffs on a high note with his game-winning kick in overtime — and they weren't alone.

Across the country, Pittsburgh Steelers fans were glued to their TVs, rooting for someone — anyone — to win. Given the quirks of the NFL season, the Steelers clinched a playoff spot with a Raiders or Chargers win but would have been knocked out in the event of a tie.

So the only fans happier than Raider Nation about Carlson's kick were Steelers fans, and they were quick to show their appreciation.

In recent years, fans have even extended this kind of appreciation to include donations to a player's charity of choice.

In 2018, Bills fans flooded Andy Dalton's foundation with money after the then-Bengals quarterback sent Buffalo to the playoffs with a touchdown pass to beat the Baltimore Ravens.

Now Steelers fans are showing the same love to Carlson:

Now that's something to feel good about.

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Several Raiders have written their name at the top of the record books this season

Here's a list of a few franchise records that fell in Week 18 against the Chargers.
news

Maxx Crosby receives Craig Long Award

The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.
news

Maxx Crosby voted by teammates to receive Commitment to Excellence Award

The award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.
news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 35-32 win over the Chargers

A game-winning field goal gave the Raiders a victory as well as a wild-card spot; take a look back at highlights from the game.
Advertising