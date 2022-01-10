Steelers fans show gratitude to Daniel Carlson with charity donations

While the idea of a tie Sunday night might have been fun for impartial viewers, Raiders fans certainly loved seeing ﻿Daniel Carlson﻿ send the Silver and Black into the playoffs on a high note with his game-winning kick in overtime — and they weren't alone.

Across the country, Pittsburgh Steelers fans were glued to their TVs, rooting for someone — anyone — to win. Given the quirks of the NFL season, the Steelers clinched a playoff spot with a Raiders or Chargers win but would have been knocked out in the event of a tie.