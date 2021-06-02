Steve Wisniewski, Marshawn Lynch highlight former Raiders up for 2022 College Football Hall of Fame

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot has been released, and several Raiders are in consideration to be inducted.

Of the 78 players and coaches on the ballot, a handful of them have spent time with the Silver and Black. That group is headlined by Marshawn Lynch, who needs no introduction, and Steve Wisniewski, who enjoyed a long and storied career as a Raider that included eight Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro appearances after leaving Penn State.

Also up for consideration is Michael Crabtree, who authored several iconic moments at Texas Tech.