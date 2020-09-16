The Killers set to rock halftime of the Raiders' home opener on Monday Night Football

LAS VEGAS – Globally-lauded Vegas natives The Killers will celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural season home opener with an over-the-top halftime performance from the Caesars Palace rooftop on Monday, Sept. 21. Broadcasting on both ESPN and ABC, the band's Strip-side performance will air during the Las Vegas Raiders' "Monday Night Football" game against the New Orleans Saints, kicking off at 5:15 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium.
"The Raiders really wanted to pay homage to our new hometown so naturally we were ecstatic to partner with an iconic Las Vegas band like The Killers on this once-in-a-lifetime performance," said Las Vegas Raiders' President Marc Badain. "While fans can't be with us in person, we hope this exciting halftime show gives those at home a taste of the exceptional entertainment experience awaiting them at future games and events at Allegiant Stadium."
Ushering in a new era of sports and entertainment in Las Vegas, this halftime show will not only give millions of fans across the country an "Only in Vegas" entertainment experience but will also become part of Las Vegas Raiders history.
After more than two years and five million hours of labor, this will also be the first game played at the recently completed Allegiant Stadium. The state-of-the-art venue boasts innovative and unique elements including a 19-million-pound retractable rolling natural turf field; 28,000-square-feet of operable walls, opening to spectacular views of the Las Vegas Strip; a seven-acre ETFE roof, the largest in North America; and the Al Davis Memorial Torch, the largest 3D printed assembled structure in the world, which serves as a tribute to his longstanding legacy.
