The NBA Finals had Twitter worked up in a frenzy, including several members of the Raiders

Following Durant's trip to the free throw line, James brought the ball up with the clock ticking down, receiving a double team from Warriors point guard Steph Curry and power forward Draymond Green. Trying to find the open man, LeBron sailed a pass to Cavs point guard George Hill, who ended up getting fouled by Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson.

With Hill at the line, the NBA journeyman needed to sink one shot to tie the game at 107, or make both to give his team a 108-107 lead. After sinking his first, Hill's second shot clanked off the front of the rim, bouncing straight into Cavs shooting guard J.R. Smith's hands who had an opportunity to shoot an open layup, but opted to dribble the ball out passed the three-point line, clearly unaware of the score. The puzzling decision to pass up the shot caused the game to go to overtime, and LeBron to become visibly outraged.