The Pro Bowl is coming to Allegiant Stadium in 2021

For 80 years, the top players in the league have been selected to participate in the all-star game. Fans from all across the globe have traveled to Hawaii and Florida to watch elite players compete at the highest level.

Las Vegas is known for putting on elaborate performances with some of the biggest stars in show business, but the Pro Bowl presents a new opportunity for the league and the city to dazzle spectators. Previous locations have done a fine job of keeping guests and fans entertained, but Las Vegas is in a league of its own. Leading up to the event, fans can enjoy myriad festivities located throughout the city and participate in numerous activities.

Caesars Entertainment, the NFL's Official Casino Sponsor, will use its casino properties for fan experiences during 2021 Pro Bowl. Various activities in Las Vegas include the NFL FLAG Championship games, AFC and NFC team practices and for the fifth consecutive year, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, where the NFL's biggest stars from each conference compete in unique tests of their skills.

Originally, the 2020 NFL Draft was set to take place in Las Vegas, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in that plan; however, the city will host the event in 2022, one year after it hosts the Pro Bowl.