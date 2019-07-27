The 'Substitute Teacher': Hunter Renfrow might not look the part, but looks can be deceiving

If you saw Hunter Renfrow walking down the street you probably wouldn't recognize him, and you certainly wouldn't suspect he's one of the Oakland Raiders most-exciting young prospects by looking at him.

But you couldn't be more wrong.

At 5-10 and 184 pounds, the former Clemson Tiger doesn't look the part of an NFL wide receiver, but as the saying goes, looks can be deceiving.

Who could forget Renfrow's memorable game-winning touchdown catch in the National Championship against Alabama two years ago? The very same game, Renfrow went off for 10 receptions and 92 yards with two touchdowns. HIs career at Clemson was more than just one play, though, as he was not willing to let that one moment overshadow his consistent ability to produce.

When the Oakland Raiders selected Renfrow in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock were ecstatic about the young addition; however, Renfrow has experienced possibly more than his fair share of rookie ribbing than the rest.

"We've had a lot of fun jabbing Renfrow," Gruden told the media Friday. "He does not look the part. He does not look the part, but don't let looks fool you or deceive you. He's a great competitor. He's talented, he's quick, fast twitch, natural receiver. He is going to have his hands full when LaMarcus Joyner shows up. It'll be excellent for him and his development to see if he can stand in front of that guy and block him and separate from him."