Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 2 loss

The defense has some work to do

It is hard to win games in the NFL when you cannot force the opponent into a one-dimensional approach. Whether it is controlling the ground attack or suffocating the passing game, the best teams force their opponents to play "left-handed" from the opening snap.

Against the Bills, the Raiders could not control Josh Allen and Co. on the ground or through the air. The Bills rushed for 183 yards on 35 attempts, with James Cook topping the century mark (123 yards) on 17 attempts. The second-year pro repeatedly found seams between the tackles on inside-zone runs and sprint draws while also finding success on the perimeter on bounce plays.

The lack of penetration and gap control was disappointing for a group that prioritizes fundamentals, discipline and physicality.

The Raiders' pass defense was equally disappointing, with the linebackers and defensive backs unable to contain the Bills' pass catchers on the perimeter. Allen completed passes to nine different receivers in an efficient effort that saw him finish with just six incompletions.