Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 10 win

Aidan O'Connell is the right guy for the job

Despite his inexperience as a rookie starter with just four appearances (three starts) on his resume, O'Connell displays the confidence, composure and game to thrive as a "game manager" for a squad that needed competent and consistent play from the position.

Moreover, he understands how to play "winning football" by sticking to the script and playing within his limitations as a player. While the numbers are not eye-popping (63.5% completion rate, 2:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, 76.4 passer rating), the Purdue standout has made good decisions with the football while ensuring the Raiders' top weapons get enough touches to make an impact on the game.

Part of O'Connell's success can be attributed to Hardegree's player-centric gameplanning, which emphasizes getting the ball to the blue-chip playmakers early and often. As a quick-rhythm passer with a nice touch and anticipation, the rookie shows flashes of high-end talent as a playmaker. His seven-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mayer is the perfect example of the first-year player giving one of his pass catchers a chance to make a play on a 50-50 ball.

Though O'Connell will eventually need to progress from game manager to playmaker to help the Raiders climb the ranks, the rookie has shown the potential to produce explosive plays from the pocket. He connected with Davante Adams on a deep crosser following a deft play fake that froze the second level of the defense, creating a huge void for the All-Pro pass catcher.