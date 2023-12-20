Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 15 win

Patrick Graham has been in his bag

The Raiders' defensive performance since midseason has flown under the radar but astute tape watchers have noticed the unit's gradual improvement under their clever play caller. Graham has tweaked and tinkered with the scheme to accentuate the strengths of his top playmakers.

Since Week 8, the Raiders surrendered just 15.5 points per game, with four of their opponents scoring 20 points or fewer, including the high-powered Miami Dolphins. The impressive series of performances has coincided with the unit acclimating to the system in Graham's second season.

As a coach who prefers to implement "snowflake" game plans with a diverse call sheet designed to neutralize the opponent's top playmakers and favorite schemes, the Raiders' veteran-laden defense has started to thrive under this approach. Look no further than Jack Jones' spectacular pick-six on a bubble screen as proof of the defense taking information from the meeting room to the field.

Jones anticipated the play based on formation and motion tendencies, and boldly jumped the route at the snap. While some would chalk up the play to a risky gamble, Jones' aggressiveness was an educated guess based on film study and experience. With the second-year pro willing to pull the trigger based on information gleaned from preparation, the defense is playing faster due to film study and practice habits.

The defense's improvement can be tied to a handful of creative game plans that forced opponents to play left-handed. In simple terms, the Raiders were able to take away their opponent's perceived strengths and top playmakers while forcing the offensive coordinator to utilize the back pages of the call sheet. Against the Vikings, Graham disrupted Josh Dobbs' rhythm and clogged his running lanes while holding them to 230 total yards. The creative tactics prompted Kevin O'Connell to insert Nick Mullens into the game and deviate from his traditional game plan.

The same could be said for the Chiefs, who needed a 14-point rally to knock off the Raiders after Graham stymied the defending champs for the first half of their initial meeting. The Silver and Black mixed fronts and coverage to disrupt Mahomes' rhythm until he found his groove in the second half.