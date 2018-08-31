Three players who stood out during the Raiders' preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks

Wide Receiver Keon Hatcher

You want to talk about ending the preseason on a high note? Keon Hatcher did that and more against the Seahawks.

The former University of Arkansas Razorback finished his impressive night with eight receptions totaling 128 receiving yards, and three touchdowns, with the longest score being a 45-yarder coming in the first quarter. Following the game, Hatcher spoke with the media about his big night on the field, and shared that it was the first time he's had a three-touchdown performance since he was in high school.

Hatcher spent the entirety of the 2017 season on the practice squad, and like Cabinda, unfortunately he has some talented wide outs in front of him who are locks for the 53-man roster. The soon-to-be 24-year-old will have plenty of tape for the coaching staff to review before they make their final decisions on the roster.

Quarterback EJ Manuel

I touched on it a little at the top, but Manuel's game was nothing short of spectacular Thursday. The last few weeks, both Manuel and Connor Cook had struggled to kick the offense into gear, but that wasn't an issue against Seattle. No. 3 went 18-for-22 with 255 yards and three touchdowns, but the main takeaway was the fact he had zero turnovers.

Manuel struggled with fumbling the ball last week against the Packers, but on a scramble out of the pocket Thursday night trying to make a play, he took a hit from a Seahawks linebacker, and managed to protect the ball without coughing it up.

"Never had fumble issues ever in my life, like, literally back to little league," Manuel said postgame. "That's football, you know what I mean? It humbles you, man, and it's one of those things where you obviously address it. You don't want it to happen, and I did take off tonight, and I was happy to get tackled and still hold onto the ball. It was good."