Tickets for Kids Sponsorship Package & Benefits

Silver & Black: $7,500
•Sponsor up to 250 kids to a Raiders game
•Receive an official Raiders football autographed by a Raiders legend or player
•Receive 4 Club Level Tickets to a Raiders game TBD
•Recognition in Game Day program
•Listing as a Raiders Tickets for Kids Sponsor on Raiders.com
•Recognition on McAfee Coliseum matrix board for all 10 home games
•Letter of receipt from participating non-profit
Commitment to Excellence: $5,550
•Sponsor up to 200 kids to a Raiders game
•Receive an official Raiders football autographed by a Raiders legend or player
•Receive 2 Club Level Tickets to a Raiders game TBD
•Recognition in Game Day program
•Listing as a Raiders Tickets for Kids Sponsor on Raiders.com
•Recognition on McAfee Coliseum matrix board for 5 home games
•Letter of receipt from participating non-profit
Team of the Decades: $4,000
•Sponsor up to 150 kids to a Raiders game
•Receive an official Raiders football autographed by a Raiders legend or player
•Recognition in Game Day program
•Listing as a Raiders Tickets for Kids Sponsor on Raiders.com
•Recognition on McAfee Coliseum matrix board for 5 home game
•Letter of receipt from participating non-profit
Pride & Poise: $1,950
•Sponsor up to 75 kids to a Raiders game
•Receive an official Raiders football autographed by a Raiders legend or player
•Recognition in Game Day program
•Listing as a Raiders Tickets for Kids Sponsor on Raiders.com
•Recognition on McAfee Coliseum matrix board for 5 home game
•Letter of receipt from participating non-profit
Just Win, Baby!: $750
•Sponsor up to 25 kids to a Raiders game
•Receive an official Raiders football autographed by a Raiders legend or player
•Recognition in Game Day program
•Listing as a Raiders Tickets for Kids Sponsor on Raiders.com
•Recognition on McAfee Coliseum matrix board for 5 home game
•Letter of receipt from participating non-profit