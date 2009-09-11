Tickets for Kids Sponsorship Package & Benefits

Silver & Black: $7,500

•Sponsor up to 250 kids to a Raiders game

•Receive an official Raiders football autographed by a Raiders legend or player

•Receive 4 Club Level Tickets to a Raiders game TBD

•Recognition in Game Day program

•Listing as a Raiders Tickets for Kids Sponsor on Raiders.com

•Recognition on McAfee Coliseum matrix board for all 10 home games

•Letter of receipt from participating non-profit

Commitment to Excellence: $5,550

•Sponsor up to 200 kids to a Raiders game

•Receive an official Raiders football autographed by a Raiders legend or player

•Receive 2 Club Level Tickets to a Raiders game TBD

•Recognition in Game Day program

•Listing as a Raiders Tickets for Kids Sponsor on Raiders.com

•Recognition on McAfee Coliseum matrix board for 5 home games

•Letter of receipt from participating non-profit

Team of the Decades: $4,000

•Sponsor up to 150 kids to a Raiders game

•Receive an official Raiders football autographed by a Raiders legend or player

•Recognition in Game Day program

•Listing as a Raiders Tickets for Kids Sponsor on Raiders.com

•Recognition on McAfee Coliseum matrix board for 5 home game

•Letter of receipt from participating non-profit

Pride & Poise: $1,950

•Sponsor up to 75 kids to a Raiders game

•Receive an official Raiders football autographed by a Raiders legend or player

•Recognition in Game Day program

•Listing as a Raiders Tickets for Kids Sponsor on Raiders.com

•Recognition on McAfee Coliseum matrix board for 5 home game

•Letter of receipt from participating non-profit

Just Win, Baby!: $750