2021 Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week Award Winners

Sep 02, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Raiders Public Relations

Each week during the high school football season, the Raiders will present a Coach of the Week recipient in Las Vegas with a $1,000 donation from the Raiders Foundation to the school's football program. At the conclusion of the season, a coach will be named the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Year and will be the Raiders' nominee for the Don Shula Coach of the Year award.

2021 Season

Table inside Article
Week Coach School
1 Brant Smith Desert Oasis High School
2 Wes Pacheco Mojave High School
3 Joe Aznarez Palo Verde High School

Follow the Las Vegas Raiders High School Tom Flores Coach of the Week program here.

