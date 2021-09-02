2021 Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week Award Winners

Each week during the high school football season, the Raiders will present a Coach of the Week recipient in Las Vegas with a $1,000 donation from the Raiders Foundation to the school's football program. At the conclusion of the season, a coach will be named the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Year and will be the Raiders' nominee for the Don Shula Coach of the Year award.
2021 Season
|Week
|Coach
|School
|1
|Brant Smith
|Desert Oasis High School
|2
|Wes Pacheco
|Mojave High School
|3
|Joe Aznarez
|Palo Verde High School