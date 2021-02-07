Finally: Tom Flores to be officially enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

It's been a long time coming, but legendary trailblazer Tom Flores is officially on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For years now, Coach Flores has been denied a bust in Canton — a prestigious honor — but the wait is finally over. On Saturday, Flores was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

Tom Flores' election is music to the ears of his family and Raider Nation, regardless of how long it took, as Flores' barrier-breaking contributions in the NFL paved the way for countless other minority players and coaches.

"When you talk about me and my Hispanic heritage, it was Tom Flores and Jim Plunkett, guys like that, and Roman Gabriel," Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said back in 2016. "Those were guys I could look up to and really aspire to be like them."

Flores was a pioneer, but on top of that, he was also a winner.