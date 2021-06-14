Top takeaways from OTAs: Raiders' newcomers are making their presence felt going into minicamp

Rave early reviews for Gus Bradley

It's been hard to find someone that has a negative thing to say about the Raiders' new defensive coordinator.

Gus Bradley has taken little time in restructuring the defense to the liking of his new players. The former Seattle Seahawks and Chargers defensive coordinator has taken on the challenge of trying to improve one of the league's lower ranked defenses. Bradley has been implementing his Cover 3 defense at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and is beginning to tinker with the right personnel for it out of the young playmakers at his disposal.

He has been receiving praise from players and staff since arriving to the Raiders not only for his coaching abilities, but for who he is as a person.

"I love Coach Bradley," Thomas said. "He's awesome. He's full of energy. Amazing guy, amazing person and an amazing coach. The way he's able to describe the defense and teach the defense to us is incredible. Breaking it down in the room, making it real understandable for everyone, available for players to come to him and ask him for help and try to understand why we're calling this defense."

"[Bradley] cares about a lot more than just football and he wants guys to be a part of each other, be a team, learn together," said Trayvon Mullen. "He's going to put us in the best positions. He's going to give us the best calls. We just got to go out there and play together. And one thing he told us is, 'It's never the call; it's the players.' And that's true, we got to go out there and come together, play as a unit, and that's how we are going to accomplish our goals."