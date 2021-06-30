Tre'von Moehrig honored with Jim Thorpe Award in official ceremony

Despite being named the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner in January, Tre'von Moehrig officially received the award in his hands Tuesday night.
Moehrig made a trip to The Plains for his official Jim Thorpe Award ceremony. Along with the ceremony he also toured the Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Center and Paycom Headquarters. In attendance at the ceremony in Oklahoma City was Moehrig's family, friends and coaches – including TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson.
"(Moehrig) was very loyal," Gary Patterson told The Oklahoman. "When he committed to us, he didn't take any other visits. He was always a Horned Frog, and it's very hard to find that in this day and age... I don't think he'll ever do anything to embarrass the (Thorpe) name… You don't have to worry about that."
Moehrig is the first Horned Frog to win the award in it's 35-year history. He is also the third Raider to have received the award with Charles Woodson winning in 1997 and Michael Huff in 2005.
"It's very important to keep (friends and family) around me," Trevon Moehrig told The Oklahoman. "It means the world to me. They've helped support me since I was a young guy through the good and the bad. To have them in my corner, I can't thank them enough.
"This was something I always dreamed of. I never thought I'd really be in a position to receive this award… It's a blessing, and it's still surreal to me."
Tre'von Moehrig is also a male candidate for the Big 12 Athlete of the Year after his 2020 season. The rookie safety has impressed many of his new teammates and coaches early this offseason with the Raiders and is expected to make an immediate impact for the organization.