Tre'von Moehrig honored with Jim Thorpe Award in official ceremony

Moehrig is the first Horned Frog to win the award in it's 35-year history. He is also the third Raider to have received the award with Charles Woodson winning in 1997 and Michael Huff in 2005.

"It's very important to keep (friends and family) around me," Trevon Moehrig told The Oklahoman. "It means the world to me. They've helped support me since I was a young guy through the good and the bad. To have them in my corner, I can't thank them enough.

"This was something I always dreamed of. I never thought I'd really be in a position to receive this award… It's a blessing, and it's still surreal to me."