Under The Lights: Detailing the Raiders' 2021 primetime games

Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens • Monday Night Football on ESPN/ABC

I know GM Mike Mayock hopes Allegiant Stadium will be rocking as they host the Baltimore Ravens. The first Monday Night Football game of the season will not be lacking intensity, as both teams are early playoff contenders looking to get off to the right start. The Raiders spent ample time upgrading their defense through the offseason, and it will come in handy from the jump. The Silver and Black will have the task of going against MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and budding star receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who have linked up for 15 touchdowns in two seasons together.