Upon Further Review: Alameda native Keelan Doss joins the podcast to kickoff Rookie Minicamp

The Draft wrapped up less than a week ago, so you might think that things are slowing down at the Silver and Black's team facility in Alameda, Calif.

Well, my friend, you are sorely mistaken if you think that's the case, and the "Upon Further Review" squad break everything down that's happened over the past few days on this week's edition of the podcast.

From signing draft picks, to numerous other roster moves, as well as the announcement of the team's undrafted free agents, Eddie Paskal and Producer Trav touch on it all in the first segment, before welcoming in one of those UDFAs, wide receiver Keelan Doss.

During his time on the program, Doss talks about his busy few hours following the conclusion of the Draft, why he chose the Raiders out of the 20 teams that offered him contracts, and what he's most looking forward to being a member of the Silver and Black.

Oh, and since he grew up five minutes from the facility, we had to talk to him about his favorite restaurants on The Island.

The episode ends – as most of them do – with another edition of Victory Formation, and since Kyle Martin is unable to make it (he was stranded at the DMV), social czar Matt Walks steps up and fills the void in a big way.

With "Wox" in the mix, the guys discuss a troubling run in that Eddie had at a local pizza joint, then play another edition of AP Bio – the classic game where Eddie and Travis are asked to match the Instagram bio to the Raiders player who wrote it.