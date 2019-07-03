Upon Further Review: Six questions surrounding the Raiders offense headed into Training Camp 2019

Jul 03, 2019 at 08:01 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Happy Fourth of July week/weekend, Raider Nation.

May your grill be hot, your steaks be properly cooked, and your beverages – whatever they may be – run cold.

If you need a soundtrack to your Independence Day gathering, the Upon Further Review crew has you covered with their first of three position breakdowns, this week's focused on the Oakland Raiders offense.

Over the course of the episode, Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin go through a six pack of questions discussing all things offense for the Silver and Black, touching on the position battles they're looking forward to at camp, and throwing out some milestones they wonder if certain players will hit in 2019.

The six topics they delve into are as follows:

1. Which player really takes hold of the slot receiver position?

2. Will any Raider running back eclipse the 1,000-yard mark?

3. Who starts at left guard?

4. Will the Raiders surrender under 38 sacks in 2019?

5. Which tight end earns the most snaps this year?

6. Will Antonio Brown record at least 1,834 receiving yards in his first season as a Raider?

Following the conclusion of their training camp discussion, the guys pay homage to the greatest Raider of them all, Al Davis, as they wrap up the week's episode by playing the duration of the legendary owner's Hall of Fame induction speech.

Enjoy the long weekend, Raider Nation; you can listen to the entirety of Upon Further Review, below.

