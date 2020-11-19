Watch: Maxx Crosby's pups get their close-up in new video

Nov 18, 2020 at 04:58 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

If there's anything that Maxx Crosby likes more than sacking quarterbacks, it might just be his dogs Brooklyn, Durk and Leo.

The defensive end's passion for his pets is no secret, and he's often discussed devoting his time to rescuing pit bulls when his playing days are done.

"Nobody knows me better than my pets," Crosby told Whistle Sports in a video that aired on social Wednesday. "I love pit bulls. I feel like they definitely get a bad rap. Personally, I'm an underdog. Pit bulls are kind of the underdogs of dogs."

He also shows off his backyard, discusses playing for Coach Gruden and more.

Watch the full video here on YouTube.

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 Injury Report: Kolton Miller & Maurice Hurst limited Wednesday

View the Raiders' Week 11 Injury Report as the team prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders climb the ranks after three consecutive wins

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the hottest teams in football and this week's edition of the NFL Power Rankings reflects that.
news

Jeff Heath wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Raiders safety earned a much-deserved league nod on Wednesday, winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor after tallying two INTs and two passes defensed against the Denver Broncos 
news

Raiders Mailbag: Don't call it a comeback for Devontae Booker

Answering Raider Nation's burning questions going into the most anticipated rematch of the season against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Advertising