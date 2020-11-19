Watch: Maxx Crosby's pups get their close-up in new video

If there's anything that Maxx Crosby likes more than sacking quarterbacks, it might just be his dogs Brooklyn, Durk and Leo.

The defensive end's passion for his pets is no secret, and he's often discussed devoting his time to rescuing pit bulls when his playing days are done.

"Nobody knows me better than my pets," Crosby told Whistle Sports in a video that aired on social Wednesday. "I love pit bulls. I feel like they definitely get a bad rap. Personally, I'm an underdog. Pit bulls are kind of the underdogs of dogs."

He also shows off his backyard, discusses playing for Coach Gruden and more.