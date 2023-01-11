What to expect from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas

The NFL announced Wednesday the new skills competitions for the reimagined 2023 Pro Bowl Games, where Pro Bowlers from the AFC and the NFC will compete against each other leading up to the NFL's first-ever flag football games at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5.
Multiple skills competitions will be taking place Feb. 2 and 5 at Intermountain Performance Healthcare Center – the Las Vegas Raiders' headquarters and practice facility – and Allegiant Stadium.
The winning conference of each event earns three points towards their team's overall score, with 24 total points available across the eight skills events. The winning conference from each of the first two flag football games on Sunday will earn six points for their team, for a total of 12 available points. All the points added together from the competitions and flag football games which will determine the winner of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
Three Raiders were selected to participate in the Pro Bowl Games for the AFC: Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby.
Thursday, Feb. 2 | Skills Challenges:
Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: A multi-round dodgeball tournament with four teams of five players each. In the first match, the AFC offense will face the AFC defense to determine the AFC winner. In the second game, the NFC offense squares off with the NFC defense to determine the NFC winner. In the finales, the AFC winner and NFC winner meet to determine which conference will earn three points.
Lightning Round: 16 players from each conference compete in a three-part elimination challenge that includes:
- Splash Catch: Teammate pairings from each conference toss water balloons back and forth from increasing distances. Each tandem that completes all of their tosses advances to the second phase.
- High Stakes: Advancing players will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine to earn a place representing their conference in the final round of the competition.
- Thrill of the Spill: In the final round, remaining players from each conference aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging above the head of an opposing conference's coach. The first team to dump the bucket on the opposing coach wins.
Longest Drive: Four players from each conference will compete to drive a golf ball the furthest distance off a tee. Each player will get three swings and the player that drives the furthest within the boundaries on each side of the fairway will win.
Precision Passing: Each of the conference's three quarterbacks will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, accumulating points by hitting as many targets as possible. The quarterback with the highest individual score among all participants is the winner.
Best Catch (First Round): Two players from each conference will compete in a best catch competition, showing off their creativity, inventiveness and talent. In the first round on Thursday, the players will showcase their best receptions in highlight reels shot at iconic venues around Las Vegas. Fans will vote online to determine their favorite catch by a player in each conference, and the players with the highest votes will compete in the finals on Sunday.
Sunday, Feb. 5 | Pro Bowl Games + Skills Challenges:
Best Catch (Finale): On Sunday, the top vote-getters from Thursday's Best Catch challenge will compete head-to-head in front of panel of celebrity judges. The pass-catcher who accumulates the highest score from the judges will be determined the winner.
Gridiron Gauntlet: A side-by-side relay race showcasing strength, speed and agility with six players from each conference competing. The four-part Gauntlet, each segment 40-yards in length, includes a series of breakaway walls, a section of climbing over walls and under tables, a tire run and a blocking sled carrying a Legend coach across the finish line.
Kick Tac Toe: Each conference's kicker, punter and long snapper compete in a giant Tic-Tac-Toe competition to showcase their respective skills. The first team to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner and earn three points for his conference.
Move The Chains: Four teams (two teams from each conference) will compete side-by-side in a weighted wall pull. Each team of five players is responsible for pulling a wall – loaded up with heavy weights – 10 yards as quickly as possible using first-down chains in a best-of-three challenge.
