What to expect from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas

Thursday, Feb. 2 | Skills Challenges:

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: A multi-round dodgeball tournament with four teams of five players each. In the first match, the AFC offense will face the AFC defense to determine the AFC winner. In the second game, the NFC offense squares off with the NFC defense to determine the NFC winner. In the finales, the AFC winner and NFC winner meet to determine which conference will earn three points.

Lightning Round: 16 players from each conference compete in a three-part elimination challenge that includes:

Splash Catch: Teammate pairings from each conference toss water balloons back and forth from increasing distances. Each tandem that completes all of their tosses advances to the second phase.

High Stakes: Advancing players will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine to earn a place representing their conference in the final round of the competition.

Thrill of the Spill: In the final round, remaining players from each conference aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging above the head of an opposing conference's coach. The first team to dump the bucket on the opposing coach wins.

Longest Drive: Four players from each conference will compete to drive a golf ball the furthest distance off a tee. Each player will get three swings and the player that drives the furthest within the boundaries on each side of the fairway will win.

Precision Passing: Each of the conference's three quarterbacks will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, accumulating points by hitting as many targets as possible. The quarterback with the highest individual score among all participants is the winner.