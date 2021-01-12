What to know about Gus Bradley, the Raiders' next defensive coordinator

AFC West foe turned friend

After spending a couple of seasons as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Bradley went out West to become the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bradley became a thorn in the side of the Raiders and other NFL offenses with the explosive defensive he constructed in Los Angeles, with Pro Bowlers Derwin James, Melvin Ingram, and Joey Bosa. This equated to the Chargers' dynamic 2018 season with a third-ranked defense, a 12-4 record and a playoff win. It will be intriguing to see if Bradley can bring the same success to the desert.