What to know about Gus Bradley, the Raiders' next defensive coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders put an end to their search for a defensive coordinator Tuesday morning by hiring Gus Bradley.
Gus Bradley brings 15 years of experience to the position, including four years as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-16). He was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers, which he guided a top-ten ranked defense last season.
Here are three things to know about the history of the Raiders' new defensive coordinator.
Bradley and Coach Gruden go way back
Since Coach Gruden rejoined the Raiders in 2018, he has hired many of his former assistants he's come in contact with during his days in the NFC South. Gus Bradley is another case of Gruden going for what he knows.
Bradley was hired by Jon Gruden in 2006 to be the defensive quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was promoted to linebackers coach one season later.
Mastermind behind 'The Legion of Boom'
Coach Bradley put his name on the map during the time he spent in Seattle.
After receiving a recommendation from then-Buccaneers defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, Bradley was hired to be the DC of the Seahawks in 2009. He helped usher in the 'Legion of Boom' defense, transforming the struggling, bottom-five ranked defense to a top-five ranked defense and number one scoring defense by 2012.
The defense, centered around Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Brandon Browner, and Bobby Wagner, won a Super Bowl the year after Bradley left to accept the head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
AFC West foe turned friend
After spending a couple of seasons as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Bradley went out West to become the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bradley became a thorn in the side of the Raiders and other NFL offenses with the explosive defensive he constructed in Los Angeles, with Pro Bowlers Derwin James, Melvin Ingram, and Joey Bosa. This equated to the Chargers' dynamic 2018 season with a third-ranked defense, a 12-4 record and a playoff win. It will be intriguing to see if Bradley can bring the same success to the desert.
