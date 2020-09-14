Why Coach Gruden sees promise, room for improvement in the young secondary after Week 1

Sep 14, 2020 at 04:47 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

For now, at least, all is well for the Silver and Black after picking up their first win in franchise history since moving to Las Vegas.

Overall Coach Gruden was very satisfied with the team's effort against the Panthers and was glad to bring a win back to the desert.

"I just loved the way we finished," said Coach Gruden. "It's a long flight, 3,000 miles, it's a hot day. We were in the hotel; we weren't allowed to leave. We got out there, we fought hard for 57-58 minutes. Offensively, we took a drive the distance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. We finished the drive. And defensively we finished the game with a critical fourth-and-1 stop. So, we fought through a lot of ups and downs. We lost key players; we lost the lead but we didn't lose the game. And that's a character builder if anything."

Despite the impressive overall effort from the team, Gruden still sees a lot of room for improvement moving forward, primarily in his young defense, which gave up 388 total yards of offense to the Panthers on Sunday.

"Anytime you watch a game like that and the quarterback has time to get to his second and third look, get to the checkdowns, it's not good enough. And our players know that. They're capable of better."

Gruden addressed some of the triumphs and trials of his young secondary, including safety Johnathan Abram who finished the game with 13 tackles after missing all but one game his rookie campaign due to a torn labrum.

"John Abram did a great job. He made a lot of tackles. He made some good physical tackles, made some one-on-one tackles which is impressive. Showed good range, took good pursuit angles. Played with great energy. We are really excited about that. We didn't have him at all last year. I thought [Damon] Arnette did some decent things. Obviously, he gets beat on the double move. You can't have that happen in that situation. [Trayvon] Mullen had his ups and downs."

With the Raiders playing their first home game in Vegas on Monday Night Football against the Saints next week, Gruden hopes his defense can settle down after the win and focus.

"We're young. We did some good things but also made some critical mistakes that we have to fix before Drew Brees gets to town, that's for sure."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Panthers - Week 1

With the 2020 NFL season underway, recap the best images from the Raiders' season-opening victory over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten's (82) jersey hangs in the locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
1 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten's (82) jersey hangs in the locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) jersey hangs in the locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
2 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) jersey hangs in the locker room prior to the Raiders arrival for their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
3 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
4 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
5 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
6 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
7 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
8 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
9 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
10 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
11 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
12 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
13 / 93

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
14 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
15 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
16 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
17 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
18 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
19 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
20 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
21 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the bench before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
22 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
23 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders stand on the sideline as a recording of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is played before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
24 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders stand on the sideline as a recording of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is played before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) stand on the sideline as a recording of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is played before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
25 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) stand on the sideline as a recording of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is played before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders link arms during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
26 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders link arms during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the end zone before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
27 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the end zone before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
28 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
29 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) link arms during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
30 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) link arms during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
31 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
32 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
33 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
34 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
35 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
36 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
37 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
38 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
39 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
40 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
41 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
42 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
43 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
44 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
45 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
46 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
47 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders try to block a kick during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
48 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders try to block a kick during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
49 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
50 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) dives for extra yardage after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
51 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) dives for extra yardage after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
52 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
53 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
54 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
55 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
56 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
57 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
58 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders try to block a kick during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
59 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders try to block a kick during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders return to the field to start the third quarter during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
60 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders return to the field to start the third quarter during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
61 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
62 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
63 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) blocks for quarterback Derek Carr (4) as he looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
64 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) blocks for quarterback Derek Carr (4) as he looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
65 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
66 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Jason Witten (82) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
67 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by tight end Jason Witten (82) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and tight end Jason Witten (82) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
68 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and tight end Jason Witten (82) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
69 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
70 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
71 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
72 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
73 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders try to block a kick during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
74 / 93

The Las Vegas Raiders try to block a kick during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
75 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
76 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
77 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
78 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) hurdles over a defender during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
79 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) hurdles over a defender during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
80 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
81 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
82 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
83 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 6-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with center Rodney Hudson (61) and tight end Jason Witten (82) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
84 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with center Rodney Hudson (61) and tight end Jason Witten (82) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
85 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
86 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
87 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) celebrates after making a stop during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
88 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) celebrates after making a stop during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a stop during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
89 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a stop during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
90 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
91 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after the team makes a defensive stop during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
92 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after the team makes a defensive stop during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
93 / 93

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Oakland Raiders alumni Tom Flores on the field with families during an In Memoriam ceremony before the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday, September 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Oakland Raiders won 24-16.
news

Tom Flores will rejoin the Raiders' radio crew for Monday Night Football

Legendary Raiders head coach Tom Flores is set to call the Silver and Black's first game in Las Vegas as a member of the radio broadcast.
Vote for Josh Jacobs to be Week 1's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week
news

Vote for Josh Jacobs to be Week 1's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week

More accolades are rolling in after the explosive season debut for the Las Vegas Raiders running back.
By the Numbers: Contributing factors that led to the Raiders' 34-30 win
news

By the Numbers: Contributing factors that led to the Raiders' 34-30 win

The Silver and Black walked away from their Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers with a 34-30 win, notching the first 'W' in Las Vegas Raiders' history.
Resiliencia en la Trinchera Asegura Victoria
news

Resiliencia en la Trinchera Asegura Victoria

La línea ofensiva abrió el paso a Josh Jacobs y la ofensiva en importante victoria de los Raiders.

Advertising