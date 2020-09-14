Why Coach Gruden sees promise, room for improvement in the young secondary after Week 1

For now, at least, all is well for the Silver and Black after picking up their first win in franchise history since moving to Las Vegas.

Overall Coach Gruden was very satisfied with the team's effort against the Panthers and was glad to bring a win back to the desert.

"I just loved the way we finished," said Coach Gruden. "It's a long flight, 3,000 miles, it's a hot day. We were in the hotel; we weren't allowed to leave. We got out there, we fought hard for 57-58 minutes. Offensively, we took a drive the distance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. We finished the drive. And defensively we finished the game with a critical fourth-and-1 stop. So, we fought through a lot of ups and downs. We lost key players; we lost the lead but we didn't lose the game. And that's a character builder if anything."

Despite the impressive overall effort from the team, Gruden still sees a lot of room for improvement moving forward, primarily in his young defense, which gave up 388 total yards of offense to the Panthers on Sunday.

"Anytime you watch a game like that and the quarterback has time to get to his second and third look, get to the checkdowns, it's not good enough. And our players know that. They're capable of better."

Gruden addressed some of the triumphs and trials of his young secondary, including safety Johnathan Abram who finished the game with 13 tackles after missing all but one game his rookie campaign due to a torn labrum.

"John Abram did a great job. He made a lot of tackles. He made some good physical tackles, made some one-on-one tackles which is impressive. Showed good range, took good pursuit angles. Played with great energy. We are really excited about that. We didn't have him at all last year. I thought [Damon] Arnette did some decent things. Obviously, he gets beat on the double move. You can't have that happen in that situation. [Trayvon] Mullen had his ups and downs."

With the Raiders playing their first home game in Vegas on Monday Night Football against the Saints next week, Gruden hopes his defense can settle down after the win and focus.