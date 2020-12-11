Will Vic Beasley's combo of speed and power earn him a bigger role against the Colts?

Dec 11, 2020 at 12:58 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Not so long ago, Vic Beasley was a First-Team All-Pro, coming off an incredible 15.5-sack season.

The former Clemson Tiger played all 32 games his first two seasons in the league and started in 28 of them, but since then, his usage with the Atlanta Falcons dipped. Following his Pro-Bowl season, Beasley played in 14 games in 2017, but only started in eight. It wasn't until 2019 when he started more than 10 games again (15) and it's no coincidence it was his best season since his remarkable 2016 campaign.

The Las Vegas Raiders know Beasley is capable of being the player he once was, but he needs the opportunity, and they're adamant about giving it to him. Since he joined the Silver and Black on November 23, Head Coach Jon Gruden has voiced his support of the six-year veteran on numerous occasions, expressing his excitement to get the athletic defensive end up to speed. The team has been easing him along slowly, but after last week's game against the New York Jets, it's clear Beasley's time is coming. It wasn't much, but he played eight snaps on Sunday and Gruden indicated it's just the beginning.

"We feel like we want to create competition, Vic Beasley is here to create that," Gruden said Monday. "He didn't come here to sit on the bench. Takk McKinley, when he comes back, he's not going to be just sitting out there waiting until next year. We're going to put the ball down Wednesday morning for practice and we're going to play the guys that perform their best on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday."

Against the Jets, defensive end Carl Nassib was a healthy scratch because the coaching staff wanted to get a better look at Beasley. The 28-year-old has shown a lot in practice thus far and it's put the coaching staff in a position where they have no choice but to throw him on the field.

"I think Beasley showed in practice that he was ready to go in there and play, and he's really a difference-maker with his speed off the ball," defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Thursday. "It opens things up for some other guys when you have a guy like that, that has the quickness off the ball. So, hopefully, we can evaluate the guys throughout the week this week and make a decision here on Friday of which way to go, and if he's up and running hopefully we can ramp him up a little bit."

Beasley's contribution on Sunday was a small sample size, but another strong week of practice could keep him active on gameday. The pass rush hasn't been the Raiders' bread and butter this season, but second-year players Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell brought the heat last week. For the coaches, and fans, it's good to see two of the team's foundational pieces on defense leading the charge, but they need more help, especially this week against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts have one of the most talented offensive lines in the NFL, which allows their speedy receivers to get downfield quickly, and for their three-headed rushing attack to carve up running lanes. Speed and power at the point of attack will be necessary to stop the Colts' offense — we'll see if Beasley's combination of both earns him a bigger role this week.

Practice Photos: Thursday 12.10.20

The Silver and Black prepare for their Week 14 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with a practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players line up before the snap during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders players line up before the snap during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders players and coaches during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 70

Raiders players and coaches during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 14 Injury Report: Abram & Jacobs questionable vs. Colts

View the Raiders' Week 14 Injury Report as the team prepares for the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Raiders mourn passing of Tom Louderback, original member of 1960 squad

The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Sonja and the Louderback family at this time.
news

Raiders vs. Colts: How to watch the Silver and Black fight for a playoff spot

The Las Vegas Raiders welcome the Indianapolis Colts to Allegiant Stadium for a showdown with potential playoff implications.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders push towards the playoffs starts with Indy

The Silver and Black matchup against the Colts at Allegiant Stadium; let's see who the experts are picking.

Advertising