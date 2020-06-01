Monday, Jun 01, 2020 11:42 AM

Zay Jones shares emotional random act of kindness with a stranger

Raiders.com Staff

Right now, spreading love is on the forefront of many minds, including Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones. Over the weekend, Jones experienced a unique encounter he felt compelled to share on social media, and the tweets went viral.

The encounter received national attention and was quickly picked up by a handful of major news outlets, including Good Morning America. Jones appeared on the show and recounted the moment with the stranger, expressing how much it meant to him.

"I just asked if I could give her a hug, because it just felt like it was the right thing to do," he said. "In an instant, she fell into my arms and she just started crying. She just kept telling me how sorry she was and how important it was to spread love, and for a moment there was peace and love, and that's what I want to spread."

Jones' story has touched thousands of people and has the potential to spread that same kindness witnessed between Zay and the stranger.

