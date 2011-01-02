2010 Toys for Tots

WR Jacoby Ford and QB Jason Campbell visited with fans and signed autographs at Toys for Tots in Hayward. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Reece's passion, outside of football, is giving back to kids, so participating in Toys for Tots was especially meaningful. "It means a lot because I always try to do something that I never had done for me when I was a kid and everything I do outside of football is surrounded by kids," said Reece. "Toys for Tots screamed kids and I love kids and I love trying to help put smiles on their faces and this is a great thing for us and the Raider Nation."

Campbell and Ford signed autographs in the first Toys for Tots event at Southland Mall in Hayward, Calif. "It's a great cause," said Campbell. "You're giving to the people that are in need and giving back is always something great. It also brings the community closer and closer together. When the players and the community can unite and do something together in a function like this it goes a long ways."

"It's definitely a lot of inspiration to come out here and just try to make some kid's Christmas and these fans' Christmas too," said Ford. "To be out here interacting with the fans is really great."

All four players also looked forward to meeting the fans and being out in the community. "It's amazing," said Reece. "It's amazing to just interact with our fans and become one with our fans. There are no fans like the Raider Nation. We love them and they love us and it's a great bond that we have with them."