2015 Position Review: Tight Ends

Overview:The tight end position went through a bit of an overhaul heading into the 2015 season, as Mychal Rivera was the only holdover from the season previous.

In the offseason, a pair of key additions were made – first veteran tight end Lee Smith signed with the Silver and Black in March, and then General Manager Reggie McKenzie selected University of Miami-product Clive Walford in the third round (No. 68 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The trio of tight ends were all contributors to the offense in their own way, whether it be in the run game, as vertical threats in the passing game, or in Walford's case, a little bit of both.

Also in the mix was rookie Gabe Holmes, who after a very impressive training camp, spent the first half of the season on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster November 13.