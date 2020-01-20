2019 Position Review: Wide Receivers

The 2019 regular season is officially in the books, and while we're already looking ahead to the 2020 offseason, let's take some time to look back at the Raiders' roster, position by position, to see what the new year could hold for the Silver and Black.

Next up, the wide receivers.

Overview:

Where to even begin with the 2019 Raiders' wide receivers?

Well, if you can remember all the way back to March 13, the Silver and Black traded for Antonio Brown, and while the mercurial athlete never played a meaningful snap for the team, his subsequent signing – and then release – defined much of the offseason, particularly for the wideouts.

With Brown no longer in the mix, Tyrell Williams assumed the role of the de facto No. 1 wide receiver on the team, and while his first season as a Raider had no shortage of ups and downs, the rangy wideout did finish 2019 as the team's leading "receiver" with 651 yards and six touchdowns.

(Also, before you all freak out and say, 'don't forget about Darren Waller!' I'm not, let me remind you that we're talking exclusively about the wide receivers on the roster)

Now, No. 16's first season in Silver and Black was far from perfect – he battled injury all year, and ultimately missed two weeks because of said injury – but when Williams was right, he proved to be a valuable member of the Raiders' offense, particularly in the early portion of 2019.

Throw in the fact that Williams' role – along with the role of every other offensive player on the roster –changed on September 7 when Antonio Brown was released, and it's hard to overstate just how wild of a season it was for the Raiders' wideouts.