2020 Position Battle: Added depth at wide receiver will open up the offensive gameplan

Position Review

When healthy, Hunter Renfrow and Tyrell Williams proved to be Derek Carr's go-to receivers. A season ago, both were new additions to the team and unfamiliar with Coach Gruden's offense, but the duo quickly grasped its concepts and was able to flourish in their roles. Together, they combined for 1,256 yards, 91 receptions, and 10 touchdowns. Williams was able to suit up for 14 games, starting in 12, despite his plantar fasciitis ailment and Renfrow was able to recover swiftly from a broken rib and punctured lung in the middle of the season to play in a total of 13 games.

Renfrow took on more responsibility than expected, proving to be a reliable option for Carr, and his ability to learn Gruden's complex system granted him more playing time. The former Clemson Tiger looks like the team's starting slot receiver for years to come, but he and Williams won't be enough to take opposing defenses by surprise, which is why adding more speed was a priority this offseason.

Before the wide receiver-loaded draft, NFL analysts went back and forth on who the Raiders would select with the No. 12 overall pick. It was hard to differentiate between the top-flight prospects at the top of the draft, but one thing Henry Ruggs III possessed that the others didn't was unmatchable speed, which felt like the icing on the cake for Gruden and Mayock. In a division where Keenan Allen and Tyreek Hill are running free, the Raiders needed to find their guy and Ruggs is it. With 4.27 40-yard dash speed, Gruden will be able to get creative with Ruggs and stretch the field in ways that seemed unimaginable before, and it'll open up the running game for Ruggs' former Alabama teammate Josh Jacobs.

Gruden and Mayock didn't stop with Ruggs though, in the third round of the draft they decided to add more depth with Bryan Edwards from the University of South Carolina. Edwards set a handful of school records as a Gamecock: Consecutive games with a catch (48), career receptions (234), and career receiving yards (3,045). At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Edwards boasts a physical playing style that should make it easy for him to translate to the NFL level.

The rookie class is earning most of the attention this offseason, but don't forget about Nelson Agholor, the former USC Trojan and former Philadelphia Eagle. His addition to the roster is going to add more competition and I wouldn't be surprised if he earned a good portion of minutes this year. We can expect Ruggs, Renfrow, and Williams to be featured in the offense, but with Agholor, Edwards, and Zay Jones in the mix it's tough to predict how the group will shake out come September; however, this is a good problem to have.

With two new rookies in the fold and other pieces in place, the Raiders have the potential to become an explosive offense in 2020.

Bold Prediction