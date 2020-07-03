Friday, Jul 03, 2020 11:41 AM

2020 Position Battle: The Raiders' youthful cornerback room will be put to the test this season

It feels like the AFC West has more offensive weapons at receiver than ever before, and the Las Vegas Raiders' cornerbacks are going to be tasked with facing some heightened competition this season.

The Chiefs, Broncos, and Chargers kept their starters intact and added more talent around them. Focusing on one target isn't an option anymore and the Raiders' cornerbacks will each need to win their assignments on a regular basis.

As we advance further in the 2020 Position Battles, let's look at some of the new additions to the cornerback room.

New Faces

Prince Amukamara

Damon Arnette

Madre Harper

Amik Robertson

Returning Players

Isaiah Johnson

D.J. Killings

Nevin Lawson

Dylan Mabin

Trayvon Mullen

Nick Nelson

Keisean Nixon

Position Review

Towards the halfway point of 2019, the Raiders initiated their changing of the guard at cornerback. Former first-round pick Gareon Conley was shipped to the Houston Texans in exchange for a third-round pick, and to free up playing time for then-rookie Trayvon Mullen.

From Mullen's first snap Week 1 to his final snap in Week 17, the former Clemson Tiger developed quickly and established himself as the team's future lockdown corner, but General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden knew they needed to find his complement on the opposite side this offseason.

Of the team's seven draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, two of them were spent on cornerbacks: Damon Arnette (No. 19 overall) and Amik Robertson (No. 139 overall). Arnette, the former Ohio State Buckeye, is expected to grow into the starting job, but he'll have some competition with veteran Prince Amukamara, who is determined to earn the role.

"My number one job is to definitely be a starter on this team," Amukamara said following his signing in May. "No, if, and, or buts about it, that's my number one goal. With that, I for sure plan on… I plan on leading organically and stuff like that."

The nine-year vet will certainly be asked to lead, given the youth of the cornerback room — the Raiders have an average cornerback age of 24. A mixture of veteran leadership and budding talent should be enough for the Raiders to contend with some of the best receivers in the league, and they'll need to in order for the team to win games.

Bold Prediction

Last year, the Raiders finished 29th in the league in interceptions with nine and were -2 in turnover differential. With more pressure from the defensive line and added depth at cornerback, I'm predicting the team finishes with 14 interceptions and a turnover differential of +5.

Position Battle: Previewing the cornerback group for 2020

The group is featured by second-year starter Trayvon Mullen and includes free-agent addition Prince Amukamara and draft picks Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson.

CB Prince Amukamara
CB Prince Amukamara

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
CB Prince Amukamara
CB Prince Amukamara

Ryan Kang/Associated Press
CB Prince Amukamara
CB Prince Amukamara

Matt Marton/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette
CB Damon Arnette

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette
CB Damon Arnette

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette
CB Damon Arnette

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
CB Madre Harper
CB Madre Harper

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
CB Madre Harper
CB Madre Harper

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press
CB Madre Harper
CB Madre Harper

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
CB Isaiah Johnson
CB Isaiah Johnson

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Isaiah Johnson
CB Isaiah Johnson

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Isaiah Johnson
CB Isaiah Johnson

Peter Bottini/Las Vegas Raiders
CB D.J. Killings
CB D.J. Killings

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
CB D.J. Killings
CB D.J. Killings

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB D.J. Killings
CB D.J. Killings

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nevin Lawson
CB Nevin Lawson

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nevin Lawson
CB Nevin Lawson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nevin Lawson
CB Nevin Lawson

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Dylan Mabin
CB Dylan Mabin

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Dylan Mabin
CB Dylan Mabin

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Dylan Mabin
CB Dylan Mabin

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Trayvon Mullen
CB Trayvon Mullen

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Trayvon Mullen
CB Trayvon Mullen

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Trayvon Mullen
CB Trayvon Mullen

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Keisean Nixon
CB Keisean Nixon

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Keisean Nixon
CB Keisean Nixon

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Keisean Nixon
CB Keisean Nixon

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson
CB Amik Robertson

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson
CB Amik Robertson

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Amik Robertson
CB Amik Robertson

Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com
CB Nick Nelson (Reserve/PUP)
CB Nick Nelson (Reserve/PUP)

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nick Nelson (Reserve/PUP)
CB Nick Nelson (Reserve/PUP)

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nick Nelson (Reserve/PUP)
CB Nick Nelson (Reserve/PUP)

David Lipnowski/Las Vegas Raiders

