2020 Senior Bowl Recap: Which players saw their draft stock rise?

We're a couple days removed from the 2020 Senior Bowl, which means we can fully dive into some of the biggest observations from the collegiate showcase.

Prior to the game on Saturday, I shared the five players you should keep an eye on, and many of them delivered; let's break down a few of their performances and evaluate how it helped their draft stock.

Justin Herbert's stock continues to surge

For years now, NFL analysts have known that Herbert would be a top quarterback whenever he decided to enter the NFL Draft, and while it's highly unlikely he'll supplant reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the first QB off the board, the former Duck left it all on the field Saturday.

The Eugene native finished his week at the Senior Bowl with Player of the Week honors, as well as MVP of the game, finishing with 9-of-12 passes completed for 83 yards and one touchdown, while also adding 22 yards rushing. There were times when he could've placed the ball with some better touch, but playing with new teammates is a big adjustment. With a quality outing at the Senior Bowl under his belt, there's no doubt in my mind he's a Top 10 selection in April.

UCLA's Joshua Kelley runs away with the game

Overall, there were a handful of running backs that impressed on Saturday, but none more so than the former Bruin running back. He finished the game as the leading rusher with 105 yards on 15 carries.

All week, it was reported that Kelley was decisive with his cuts during practice and complemented it with exceptional burst out of the backfield. He gave the coaching staffs and scouts in attendance a small taste of his pass protection capabilities, which is essential for any running back in the NFL.