2020 Senior Bowl Recap: Which players saw their draft stock rise?

Jan 28, 2020 at 07:29 AM
Kyle Martin
Kyle Martin

Former Raiders.com Contributor

We're a couple days removed from the 2020 Senior Bowl, which means we can fully dive into some of the biggest observations from the collegiate showcase.

Prior to the game on Saturday, I shared the five players you should keep an eye on, and many of them delivered; let's break down a few of their performances and evaluate how it helped their draft stock.

Justin Herbert's stock continues to surge

For years now, NFL analysts have known that Herbert would be a top quarterback whenever he decided to enter the NFL Draft, and while it's highly unlikely he'll supplant reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the first QB off the board, the former Duck left it all on the field Saturday.

The Eugene native finished his week at the Senior Bowl with Player of the Week honors, as well as MVP of the game, finishing with 9-of-12 passes completed for 83 yards and one touchdown, while also adding 22 yards rushing. There were times when he could've placed the ball with some better touch, but playing with new teammates is a big adjustment. With a quality outing at the Senior Bowl under his belt, there's no doubt in my mind he's a Top 10 selection in April.

UCLA's Joshua Kelley runs away with the game

Overall, there were a handful of running backs that impressed on Saturday, but none more so than the former Bruin running back. He finished the game as the leading rusher with 105 yards on 15 carries.

All week, it was reported that Kelley was decisive with his cuts during practice and complemented it with exceptional burst out of the backfield. He gave the coaching staffs and scouts in attendance a small taste of his pass protection capabilities, which is essential for any running back in the NFL.

Kelley demonstrated enough to keep coaches wanting more and a big pro day or appearance at the NFL Combine could do wonders for him.

The best defensive end flew under the radar

Prior to Saturday's affair, I pointed out that Marlon Davidson (Auburn) and Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina) were the best defensive linemen to keep an eye on this past weekend; however, it was a player from the PAC12 that stole the show.

Utah Ute, Bradlee Anae, showed no mercy against his competition on Saturday, finishing the day with three sacks and multiple pressures. Last season, he finished as the PAC12 Defensive Player of the Year and is showing that he's built on his game a lot over the last month or so. You can never have enough defensive line depth and I'm sure there will be plenty of front offices clamoring for his services after Saturday's performance.

Strong day on offense for the skill positions, everyone else, not so much

As I mentioned above, Anae had a field day against his competition on Saturday, and while it was great for his draft stock, the offensive tackles suffered as a result of it.

We've heard a lot about how this draft class boasts immense talent at the quarterback and wide receiver positions, but finding a top-flight offensive tackle might be a challenge given the way analysts are grading this group of offensive linemen. Judging from the film, it'll be a game many of the tackles will try to forget ASAP.

