2022 Position Breakdown: Derek Carr leads the way again at quarterback

Out of the quarterbacks on the roster fighting for the backup quarterback role, Nick Mullens has the most NFL experience.

Mullens was thrust into an uncomfortable situation his first season in the league, starting eight games for the 49ers after their first and second-string quarterbacks suffered season-ending injuries. He rose to the occasion and threw for 2,277 yards and 13 touchdowns. Two seasons later, he found himself in the same dilemma, and building upon what he learned before, ended up throwing for 2,437 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With 17 career starts and 26 passing touchdowns, Mullens has shown that if his name gets called for whatever reason, he can perform at a high level.

Lastly, Chase Garbers is the wild-card quarterback on the roster.