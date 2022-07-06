2022 Position Breakdown: Derek Carr leads the way again at quarterback

Entering the 2022 Training Camp, Raiders.com will preview every position group and evaluate the players who will potentially make up the 53-man roster. We're starting things of with a look at the quarterback room.
Returning Players
Last season, Derek Carr threw for a franchise-high 4,804 passing yards and won four straight games at the end of the season to earn a playoff bid, setting up a multi-year extension under the new regime of head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler.
It's safe to say he'll be the guy behind center Week 1 for the Raiders. After all, he has been since his rookie season in 2014.
Speaking of 2014, Carr will now be paired with a receiver he hasn't played with since that year: Davante Adams. With Ziegler and Champ Kelly coming into the Raiders' front office fold, they've provided Carr with plenty of capable hands. There's Adams, plus Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, Demarcus Robinson and Keelan Cole. Final cuts will decide his eventual crew of pass catchers, but they have a chance to be one of the more productive offenses Carr has had in his career.
New Additions
Familiarity is what brought Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ziegler traded for the former Patriots quarterback this offseason, giving McDaniels an option at quarterback who is well versed in his system. In Stidham's two seasons in New England, he played eight games and threw for two touchdowns while backing up former NFL MVPs Tom Brady and Cam Newton. He missed the entirety of the 2021 season due to a back injury.
Out of the quarterbacks on the roster fighting for the backup quarterback role, Nick Mullens has the most NFL experience.
Mullens was thrust into an uncomfortable situation his first season in the league, starting eight games for the 49ers after their first and second-string quarterbacks suffered season-ending injuries. He rose to the occasion and threw for 2,277 yards and 13 touchdowns. Two seasons later, he found himself in the same dilemma, and building upon what he learned before, ended up throwing for 2,437 yards and 12 touchdowns.
With 17 career starts and 26 passing touchdowns, Mullens has shown that if his name gets called for whatever reason, he can perform at a high level.
Lastly, Chase Garbers is the wild-card quarterback on the roster.
The UDFA out of UC Berkeley has no NFL film to evaluate as of yet and will be working hard to make a lasting impression in Training Camp. Based off what he accomplished as a Golden Bear, he very well could be one of the more mobile quarterbacks on the roster. In his four seasons in college, he ran for over 1,100 yards with 11 rushing scores. Additionally, he threw for 2,531 yards and 16 touchdowns in his senior season.
