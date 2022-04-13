Raiders sign QB Derek Carr to multi-year extension

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed QB Derek Carr to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.

Carr was originally selected by the Raiders in the second round (36th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft and has thrown for 31,700 yards on 2,896-for-4,456 passing (65.0 percent) with 193 touchdowns for a 92.4 passer rating over his first eight seasons with the club.

"Derek Carr has been the leader of this franchise for a long time and we are thrilled to continue that relationship moving forward," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels. "He has been a great example of someone who always puts the team first and we appreciate his desire to keep doing that while leading on and off the field. It is clear how much Derek cares about this organization, his teammates and winning. I look forward to the opportunity to work with him this season and beyond."

The longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler (2015-17) and holds franchise records for passing yards (31,700), passing touchdowns (193), games with multiple-touchdown passes (59), games with a passer rating of at least 100 points (44) and 300-yard passing contests (31).

In 2021, Carr recorded a career-high and franchise-record 4,804 passing yards and was the only quarterback in the league to finish among the top five in both passing yards and completion percentage (68.4). He tied a career-high with six 300-yard passing games and orchestrated six game-winning drives. He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in September as he recorded at least 375 passing yards and two touchdowns in each game, becoming the fourth quarterback in NFL history with at least 1,200 passing yards through his team's first three games of a season.