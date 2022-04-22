2022 Raiders regular season schedule to be released May 12

Apr 22, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Who will the Raiders face Week 1? How many primetime games will they play?

Those questions will soon be answered, as the NFL announced Thursday that the full regular-season slate for all 32 teams will be revealed May 12 at 5 p.m. PT, airing on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. Raiders.com will also have full coverage of the schedule release.

Leading up to May 12, a handful of games will be announced including:

  • The first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (to be announced Thursday, April 28 during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft)
  • International Games (to be announced Wednesday, May 4)
  • Select games (to be announced week of May 9)
  • First home game opponent for each club (to be announced Thursday, May 12 at 3 p.m. PT)

The Silver and Black will play eight home games and seven away games this season. Take a look at the list of the Raiders' opponents below:

Home (8 games):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

New England Patriots

Away (9 games):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints

