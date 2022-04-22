2022 Raiders regular season schedule to be released May 12

Who will the Raiders face Week 1? How many primetime games will they play?
Those questions will soon be answered, as the NFL announced Thursday that the full regular-season slate for all 32 teams will be revealed May 12 at 5 p.m. PT, airing on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. Raiders.com will also have full coverage of the schedule release.
Leading up to May 12, a handful of games will be announced including:
- The first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (to be announced Thursday, April 28 during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft)
- International Games (to be announced Wednesday, May 4)
- Select games (to be announced week of May 9)
- First home game opponent for each club (to be announced Thursday, May 12 at 3 p.m. PT)
The Silver and Black will play eight home games and seven away games this season. Take a look at the list of the Raiders' opponents below:
Home (8 games):
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
New England Patriots
Away (9 games):
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers
New Orleans Saints