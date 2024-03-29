 Skip to main content
Raiders' 2024 offseason program dates released

Mar 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders will be back on the field in the near future as the 2024 offseason program dates have been officially confirmed by the NFL.

The dates for all 32 teams were released Friday morning, with the Silver and Black kicking it into gear April 15. As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

  • Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.
  • Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
  • Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

New head coaches are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp, which must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 25-27), but no earlier than week three of the club's offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold. The dates for rookie minicamp will also be determined following the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Dates may change at the discretion of the team.

Table inside Article
Offseason Program Dates
First Day April 15
OTA Offseason Workouts May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp June 11-13

