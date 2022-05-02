A Commitment to Change and Diversity: NFL, Raiders host Las Vegas leaders, educators for Social Justice Roundtable

Jackson is a former All-Pro running back who played in the NFL for 12 seasons – two of those with Raiders current head coach Josh McDaniels. Before he was a Pro Bowl running back, he was a Southern Nevada sensation at Eldorado High School. He felt it was important for him to be involved in the discussion about the city that made him the man he is, in the effort of helping other youth reach the same heights – whether those heights are in football or other avenues.

"When you think about potential and what one can accomplish, many of us are judged off grade school achievements," Jackson told Raiders.com. "So if one doesn't get the grades or the support at home and they've never had engagement with themselves, they really don't understand the potential they have or could be. And I think that starts all the way back to grade school."

"The more times you can get like-minded people in a room together, the more that can be achieved and the more that can be done," continued Jackson. "I think for far too many of our leaders, they're always isolated and we wear them down.They get burned out. That's why I'm excited about this event and what the Raiders are doing. They made a commitment to hold them accountable. And that doesn't usually happen. We usually just have a conversation and then we leave. So I'm really encouraged by what happened today. But I think the way we continue to do the change is by having leaders continue to invite other leaders in the room."

One of the leaders in the room active in changing the landscape of Las Vegas was Keith Whitfield. Whitfield is the current president of UNLV, the 11th president in school history and the first to be African American. Whitfield took over as president in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic after serving in multiple positions at Wayne State University. Whitfield is very optimistic about UNLV continuing to partner with the Raiders organization through community events and the Al Davis-Eddie Robinson Leadership Academy – an academy to develop minority coaching and general manager candidates in the NFL.

"Our society has changed, and it now places a higher value than I've ever known in my lifetime on equity and opportunity," said Whitfield. "I think a part of why we're here today is because the Raiders take a stand in that. There's things that you can diversify and that diversity makes things better, and I've felt since I've been here that the Raiders have had a commitment to that."

"Las Vegas needs to the ability to make it so education is better," continued Whitfield. "It leads to everything from a successful sports career to that successful job. It leads to the diversification of our economy here in the city. ... I think the leadership in Clark County School District couldn't be in better hands. We need to make it so every kid in Clark County has opportunity. If there's a dream they want to pursue, that we have an opportunity for them to be able to pursue it."