A lot, yet not much, has changed since Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby's first NFL Training Camp

The tables have turned since this time three years ago for Maxx Crosby and Hunter Renfrow.
Despite the success the two accomplished in college, the 2019 fourth and fifth-rounders had an uphill battle going into their first Training Camp. Crosby, even after recording 20 sacks, was a non-Power 5 school prospect out of Eastern Michigan. Renfrow, with two National Championships at Clemson, was regarded as too small to be a receiver in the NFL.
Now entering their fourth NFL Training Camp, they are two vital pieces of the team. Both are coming off career seasons which culminated in going to the Pro Bowl. Crosby led the league in quarterback pressures and was second team All-Pro as an edge rusher, while Renfrow led the team in receiving yards, catches and touchdowns.
But even now as established leaders on the team, both claim not much has changed since their first Training Camp in the Silver and Black. Crosby told the media that he still has the nerves and jitters heading into camp and has even formed a bit of a Michael Jordan-related ritual in the process.
"Last night, I was watching 'The Last Dance' like I did last year before camp and the year before. It's the same thing," Crosby said Wednesday morning. "I just try to get my mind to a different place because once you start Training Camp, you have to be in a different place mentally.
"It's here now. It's super exciting, every single year it's a new challenge, new goals, new things going on. But it's football at the end of the day so there's nothing more I'd rather be doing on earth. we're fired up."
Renfrow told the media that even with the drastic changes that've happened in his life, nothing has changed about his internal motor and drive from when he was a rookie.
"I'm a little more confident just knowing I've been able to have success," Renfrow said. "Coming out of Clemson, I've had success at the college level, now I've had a little success in the NFL and hoping to build on it. Really, it doesn't change too much for me. I just try to go out there and be a good teammate, great player, great leader. Whatever I can do on a daily basis to help my teammates out is what I'm interested in. I'm not really looking toward the end of the season, I'm not looking at anything other than this day and getting better today.
"It just goes to show you, for me personally, to take value in every season, every day and every teammate because teammates come and go so often," continued Renfrow. "Next thing you know I'm in year four, which is wild, and my daughter is 17 months [old] and watching her grow so much, it really gives me perspective on how fast life goes if you don't take time to smell the roses."
With the first day of Training Camp officially underway, it will be exciting to see the imprint the two 2019 draft picks will continue to have on the team.
