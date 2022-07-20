A lot, yet not much, has changed since Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby's first NFL Training Camp

Jul 20, 2022 at 02:12 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The tables have turned since this time three years ago for Maxx Crosby and Hunter Renfrow.

Despite the success the two accomplished in college, the 2019 fourth and fifth-rounders had an uphill battle going into their first Training Camp. Crosby, even after recording 20 sacks, was a non-Power 5 school prospect out of Eastern Michigan. Renfrow, with two National Championships at Clemson, was regarded as too small to be a receiver in the NFL.

Now entering their fourth NFL Training Camp, they are two vital pieces of the team. Both are coming off career seasons which culminated in going to the Pro Bowl. Crosby led the league in quarterback pressures and was second team All-Pro as an edge rusher, while Renfrow led the team in receiving yards, catches and touchdowns.

But even now as established leaders on the team, both claim not much has changed since their first Training Camp in the Silver and Black. Crosby told the media that he still has the nerves and jitters heading into camp and has even formed a bit of a Michael Jordan-related ritual in the process.

"Last night, I was watching 'The Last Dance' like I did last year before camp and the year before. It's the same thing," Crosby said Wednesday morning. "I just try to get my mind to a different place because once you start Training Camp, you have to be in a different place mentally.

"It's here now. It's super exciting, every single year it's a new challenge, new goals, new things going on. But it's football at the end of the day so there's nothing more I'd rather be doing on earth. we're fired up."

Renfrow told the media that even with the drastic changes that've happened in his life, nothing has changed about his internal motor and drive from when he was a rookie.

"I'm a little more confident just knowing I've been able to have success," Renfrow said. "Coming out of Clemson, I've had success at the college level, now I've had a little success in the NFL and hoping to build on it. Really, it doesn't change too much for me. I just try to go out there and be a good teammate, great player, great leader. Whatever I can do on a daily basis to help my teammates out is what I'm interested in. I'm not really looking toward the end of the season, I'm not looking at anything other than this day and getting better today.

"It just goes to show you, for me personally, to take value in every season, every day and every teammate because teammates come and go so often," continued Renfrow. "Next thing you know I'm in year four, which is wild, and my daughter is 17 months [old] and watching her grow so much, it really gives me perspective on how fast life goes if you don't take time to smell the roses."

With the first day of Training Camp officially underway, it will be exciting to see the imprint the two 2019 draft picks will continue to have on the team.

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

A Las Vegas Raiders flag flies at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2022 Training Camp.
A Las Vegas Raiders flag flies at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2022 Training Camp.

A view of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2022 Training Camp.
A view of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2022 Training Camp.

An American flag flies at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2022 Training Camp.
An American flag flies at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2022 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrive for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrive for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Training camp signage at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for arrives for 2022 Training Camp.
Training camp signage at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for arrives for 2022 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders long sn
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

