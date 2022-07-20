A lot, yet not much, has changed since Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby's first NFL Training Camp

The tables have turned since this time three years ago for Maxx Crosby and Hunter Renfrow.

Despite the success the two accomplished in college, the 2019 fourth and fifth-rounders had an uphill battle going into their first Training Camp. Crosby, even after recording 20 sacks, was a non-Power 5 school prospect out of Eastern Michigan. Renfrow, with two National Championships at Clemson, was regarded as too small to be a receiver in the NFL.

Now entering their fourth NFL Training Camp, they are two vital pieces of the team. Both are coming off career seasons which culminated in going to the Pro Bowl. Crosby led the league in quarterback pressures and was second team All-Pro as an edge rusher, while Renfrow led the team in receiving yards, catches and touchdowns.

But even now as established leaders on the team, both claim not much has changed since their first Training Camp in the Silver and Black. Crosby told the media that he still has the nerves and jitters heading into camp and has even formed a bit of a Michael Jordan-related ritual in the process.

"Last night, I was watching 'The Last Dance' like I did last year before camp and the year before. It's the same thing," Crosby said Wednesday morning. "I just try to get my mind to a different place because once you start Training Camp, you have to be in a different place mentally.