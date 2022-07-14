2022 Position Breakdown: Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones set to anchor the defensive line

The edge rusher, who has 107.5 sacks to his name, is now a Las Vegas Raider. He's already amassed an impressive resume in the desert, with three Pro Bowl selections and two first team All-Pro nods in his time with the Arizona Cardinals. Jones now comes one state over westbound to reunite with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, having previously won a Super Bowl together as Patriots.

"When you have someone with the brain of Patrick Graham – the first word that comes to mind is creativity," Jones said of Graham. "This guy is an Ivy League graduate from Yale. So when you just talk about that in itself, you talk about how creative someone can be. Then when you bring it over to the sport of football, that's easy for him. That's X's and O's for him. He's so creative and to know that and be such a proven person, the sky's the limit."