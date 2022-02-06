Maxx Crosby takes home Pro Bowl Defensive MVP as AFC gets the win in Las Vegas

What happens in the Pro Bowl, stays in the Pro Bowl.
After a week of giving back to the Las Vegas community and entertaining fans with skills competitions and practices, the Pro Bowl has come to a close with a 41-35 victory for the AFC.
The Las Vegas Valley and Raider Nation were well-represented with four Pro Bowl selections – Maxx Crosby, Denzel Perryman, Hunter Renfrow and AJ Cole – all making their first appearance in the annual showcase of elite NFL talent. Crosby, like he has all year, gave Allegiant Stadium their money's worth.
Crosby capped off his eight sack season with one last dominant performance in the Pro Bowl, padding his stat line with five total tackles, three pass deflections, three tackles for loss and a game-high two sacks. The all-around performance from "The Condor" landed him the game's Defensive MVP award – plus a donation to his favorite charity, Stand Up for Pits Foundation – in front of the hometown crowd.
"Being back here in Vegas, I had to put on a show," Crosby said after the game. "Denzel [Perryman], Hunter Renfrow, AJ [Cole] ... We had to come back and get a W for everybody.
"It's amazing, without my teammates I couldn't have made this happen," continued Crosby. "But I just wanted to come out here and have some fun. It's my last little bit of football I have until next year. So I had an incredible time and it's just a blessing to be out here."
Crosby wasn't the only one who had some fun in his home stadium, as Hunter Renfrow made a spectacular toe tap catch in the end zone from Patriots Mac Jones. Renfrow, along with Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, led the AFC team in catches (five) plus 43 receiving yards to go along with his highlight touchdown grab.
Punter AJ Cole and linebacker Denzel Perryman got in the action as well, with Cole holding on three extra points for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and Perryman getting one last tackle to add on to his 154 tackles he racked up in the regular season.
It was a busy weekend for the City of Las Vegas, hosting the Pro Bowl on Sunday and the NHL All-Star game Saturday night. Now thousands of fans can say they witnessed the bright lights and infectious energy of what is becoming the sports capital of the world.
Take a look at defensive end Maxx Crosby, punter AJ Cole, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and linebacker Denzel Perryman as they take part in the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.