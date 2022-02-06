Maxx Crosby takes home Pro Bowl Defensive MVP as AFC gets the win in Las Vegas

"Being back here in Vegas, I had to put on a show," Crosby said after the game. "Denzel [Perryman], Hunter Renfrow, AJ [Cole] ... We had to come back and get a W for everybody.

"It's amazing, without my teammates I couldn't have made this happen," continued Crosby. "But I just wanted to come out here and have some fun. It's my last little bit of football I have until next year. So I had an incredible time and it's just a blessing to be out here."