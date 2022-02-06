Quick Snap: The Raiders show out in the Pro Bowl for their hometown crowd

Feb 06, 2022 at 02:46 PM
Levi Edwards

The Condor soars in the Pro Bowl

Even in the Pro Bowl, Maxx Crosby only knows one speed – and that's full speed.

In his debut Pro Bowl appearance, Crosby didn't waste anytime reintroducing himself to the the City of Las Vegas. The edge rusher, who led the NFL in quarterback pressures this season, brought those same talents to the AFC roster Sunday. He also did his best impression of a defensive back up front, collecting three pass deflections all in the first half.

The Condor finished the game with four total tackles and two sacks, and was named the game's defensive MVP.

Lucky No. 13

It was a bit unnatural to see Hunter Renfrow catching footballs from AFC West rival Patrick Mahomes – but that's the fun of the Pro Bowl.

"The Slot Machine" saw a little bit on the action in his first Pro Bowl game, coming up with five catches and an incredible touchdown grab for the hometown fans. Renfrow finished the game with 43 receiving yards. He could've added more to the total, but unfortunately Mahomes and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw interceptions on two separate targets to him.

Not just anyone can replicate that magic he makes with Derek Carr﻿.

Raiders at the 2022 Pro Bowl Game

Take a look at defensive end Maxx Crosby, punter AJ Cole, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and linebacker Denzel Perryman as they take part in the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
A view of the locker room before players arrive for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

A Las Vegas Raiders' logo on punter AJ Cole's (6) jersey in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
A Las Vegas Raiders' logo on punter AJ Cole's (6) jersey in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) with the special teams player during warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) with the special teams player during warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) heads to the field before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) heads to the field before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) heads to the field before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) heads to the field before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) heads to the field before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) heads to the field before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) heads to the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) heads to the locker room before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) signs autographs for fans before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) signs autographs for fans before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiderette Shaniah performs with the rest of the NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders at the at the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Raiderette Shaniah performs with the rest of the NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders at the at the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Raiderette Shaniah performs with the rest of the NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders at the at the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Raiderette Shaniah performs with the rest of the NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders at the at the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Raiderette Shaniah performs with the rest of the NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders at the at the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Raiderette Shaniah performs with the rest of the NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders at the at the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Raiderette Shaniah performs with the rest of the NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders at the at the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Raiderette Shaniah performs with the rest of the NFL Pro Bowl Cheerleaders at the at the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

UFC octagon announcer Bruce Buffer pumps up the crowd before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
UFC octagon announcer Bruce Buffer pumps up the crowd before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the bench before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the bench before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the anthem before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the anthem before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the anthem before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the anthem before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the anthem before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the anthem before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the anthem before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the anthem before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the sidelines before the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the sidelines before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

