Quick Snap: The Raiders show out in the Pro Bowl for their hometown crowd

Lucky No. 13

It was a bit unnatural to see Hunter Renfrow catching footballs from AFC West rival Patrick Mahomes – but that's the fun of the Pro Bowl.

"The Slot Machine" saw a little bit on the action in his first Pro Bowl game, coming up with five catches and an incredible touchdown grab for the hometown fans. Renfrow finished the game with 43 receiving yards. He could've added more to the total, but unfortunately Mahomes and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw interceptions on two separate targets to him.