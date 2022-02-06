Quick Snap: The Raiders show out in the Pro Bowl for their hometown crowd

The Condor soars in the Pro Bowl
Even in the Pro Bowl, Maxx Crosby only knows one speed – and that's full speed.
In his debut Pro Bowl appearance, Crosby didn't waste anytime reintroducing himself to the the City of Las Vegas. The edge rusher, who led the NFL in quarterback pressures this season, brought those same talents to the AFC roster Sunday. He also did his best impression of a defensive back up front, collecting three pass deflections all in the first half.
The Condor finished the game with four total tackles and two sacks, and was named the game's defensive MVP.
Lucky No. 13
It was a bit unnatural to see Hunter Renfrow catching footballs from AFC West rival Patrick Mahomes – but that's the fun of the Pro Bowl.
"The Slot Machine" saw a little bit on the action in his first Pro Bowl game, coming up with five catches and an incredible touchdown grab for the hometown fans. Renfrow finished the game with 43 receiving yards. He could've added more to the total, but unfortunately Mahomes and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw interceptions on two separate targets to him.
Not just anyone can replicate that magic he makes with Derek Carr.
Take a look at defensive end Maxx Crosby, punter AJ Cole, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and linebacker Denzel Perryman as they take part in the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.