2022 Position Breakdown: Josh Jacobs, Zamir White highlight versatile running back corps

With new additions made to the running back room, it looks as though Head Coach Josh McDaniels wants to take a committee approach to the run game. In 2020, five different Patriots running backs had at least 30 carries under McDaniels, and three running backs did the same last season. That could mean Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake, returnees from last season, have some help in the backfield.

When healthy, Jacobs and Drake have been a dynamic duo. Jacobs rushed for more than 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Raiders, and Drake began to shine as a vertical threat in the offense last season with 30 catches and nearly 300 receiving yards before suffering a season-ending ankle injury Week 13.