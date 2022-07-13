2022 Position Breakdown: Kolton Miller has become 'a great leader' for the young offensive line

The two things the offensive line won't be missing come Training Camp is depth and competition.

The Raiders will be returning seven offensive linemen that started at least one game last season for the Silver and Black. The unit will once again be spearheaded by fifth-year vet Kolton Miller, who's coming off the best season of his career. Miller played 100 percent of all possible offensive snaps last year, with an 85 overall PFF grade that ranked in the top five of all offensive tackles last season.

"He's one of our best workers, there's no doubt about it," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said about Miller during OTAs. "And you can see why he has improved each year that he's been in the National Football League. He puts a lot of time and effort into it in the facility. He works really hard in the weight room. He's in great condition. He studies hard.