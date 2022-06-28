Brooks: What to watch for as Raiders' 2021 draft class enters second year

Malcom Koonce, EDGE: Just because Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby man the edge rusher spots in the starting lineup does not minimize Koonce's role as a "super-sub" off the bench. The second-year pro could play a key role in the rotation as a designated pass rusher with the potential to rush from either side of the line. With opponents certain to pay close attention to the all-stars on the edges, Koonce will have plenty of opportunities to sack the quarterback against one-on-one blocks. Last season, the Buffalo product tallied a pair of sacks (in five games) in a limited role, but his production should surge with more playing time and experience. In addition, the daily tutorials from Jones and Crosby should help him add a few maneuvers to his repertoire that results in more production and a greater impact from the second-year pro. Given his success as a special teams standout in Year 1, Koonce should emerge as a "two-phase" contributor this season.