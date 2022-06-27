Raiders rookies connect with Las Vegas youth, give back to local Boys and Girls Club

"It was cool to be in that type of environment and setting again reliving some of those moments," said Parham. "We didn't have opportunities like this to have a professional team come out and play with us like this in that time period, so it's really feels good to give back in that aspect.

"Some of my best friends I have to this day I met through the Boys & Girls Clubs. ... The whole organization, from the friends to the staff that I had in that time period, they really helped me throughout those years."

James Bearse, the director of marketing for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, was elated to see the kids show off their best football skills to some pro talent. He believes the Silver and Black has been a welcome addition to the desert, and is looking forward to a continued partnership.

"The kids get to interact with the athletes and just realize that they're regular people that happen to be five to six times bigger than them," said Bearse. "So when they get to meet the athletes, they realize that they care for the community, they care for the kids and they get to have a blast interacting with them.