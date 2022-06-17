Raiders host Nike 11-On high school football event at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

HENDERSON, Nev. – Over 200 Southern Nevada student-athletes representing eight Southern Nevada high schools got the exclusive opportunity to perform on the same practice field as the Las Vegas Raiders when they took part in the Nike 11-On event inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Nike 11-On is described as "a unique endeavor that focuses on team play over individual recognition and provides development for all 11 athletes on both sides of the ball. The 11-On initiative supports scholastic high school football team competition that focuses on building transferable life skills while also creating an alternative to individual all-star formats."

In addition to participating in a scholastic-based, team-oriented, character-building program, members of the Arbor View, Basic, Canyon Springs, Centennial, Desert Pines, Green Valley, Las Vegas and Liberty High School Boys football teams contended in events that included 7-on-7 passing play, offensive/defensive linemen drills, a team relay race as well as fastest man competitions.

This marks the third time that the Raiders have brought Las Vegas prep teams together for the Nike 11-On event, which last year was held at Valley High School in Las Vegas where around 600 Southern Nevada boys high school football players at all positions took part in on and off-the-field team-building activities. Raiders Alumni Ike Ekejiuba and Jay Schroeder spoke to the student-athletes about character development, film study, nutrition as well as strength and conditioning in the morning, followed by the on-field sessions.

The Raiders held the inaugural Nike 11-On event at Clark High School in Las Vegas in 2019, where over 500 Southern Nevada boys participated. Raiders Alumnus Mervyn Fernandez was among the former NFL players who addressed the student-athletes during the character development phase. The NFL and Nike brought 11-On to 16 NFL clubs including the Raiders three years ago and has since expanded to all 32 clubs.

The Silver & Black also recently held an event supporting Girls Flag Football, for the second straight year partnering with the Southern Nevada Flag Football Coaches Association and Allegiant to host Inspire, which featured the Southern Nevada High School Girls Flag Football All Star Game. Prior to the game, the girls took part in a combine event which served as a showcase to perform physical and mental tests in the hopes of attracting the attention of college recruiters.