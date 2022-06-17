Raiders host Nike 11-On high school football event at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

Jun 17, 2022 at 11:25 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
community-11ON-061722_027
Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

HENDERSON, Nev. – Over 200 Southern Nevada student-athletes representing eight Southern Nevada high schools got the exclusive opportunity to perform on the same practice field as the Las Vegas Raiders when they took part in the Nike 11-On event inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Nike 11-On is described as "a unique endeavor that focuses on team play over individual recognition and provides development for all 11 athletes on both sides of the ball. The 11-On initiative supports scholastic high school football team competition that focuses on building transferable life skills while also creating an alternative to individual all-star formats."

In addition to participating in a scholastic-based, team-oriented, character-building program, members of the Arbor View, Basic, Canyon Springs, Centennial, Desert Pines, Green Valley, Las Vegas and Liberty High School Boys football teams contended in events that included 7-on-7 passing play, offensive/defensive linemen drills, a team relay race as well as fastest man competitions.

This marks the third time that the Raiders have brought Las Vegas prep teams together for the Nike 11-On event, which last year was held at Valley High School in Las Vegas where around 600 Southern Nevada boys high school football players at all positions took part in on and off-the-field team-building activities. Raiders Alumni Ike Ekejiuba and Jay Schroeder spoke to the student-athletes about character development, film study, nutrition as well as strength and conditioning in the morning, followed by the on-field sessions.

The Raiders held the inaugural Nike 11-On event at Clark High School in Las Vegas in 2019, where over 500 Southern Nevada boys participated. Raiders Alumnus Mervyn Fernandez was among the former NFL players who addressed the student-athletes during the character development phase. The NFL and Nike brought 11-On to 16 NFL clubs including the Raiders three years ago and has since expanded to all 32 clubs.

The Silver & Black also recently held an event supporting Girls Flag Football, for the second straight year partnering with the Southern Nevada Flag Football Coaches Association and Allegiant to host Inspire, which featured the Southern Nevada High School Girls Flag Football All Star Game. Prior to the game, the girls took part in a combine event which served as a showcase to perform physical and mental tests in the hopes of attracting the attention of college recruiters.

Last Fall, the Raiders opened the doors of Allegiant Stadium to teams participating in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association/One Nevada Credit Union 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A State Championship football games. Over 14,000 people attend the games throughout the day to support the teams playing in the finals and for most of the players, coaches, staff and families, it was their first opportunity to be inside Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare are saluting the Nevada high school football programs with a permanent installation at Allegiant Stadium. The Battle Born large display with the helmets of 96 NIAA teams was unveiled in September 2021.

Photos: Raiders hold 11-On event for local high schools

The Raiders invited eight high school teams from around Las Vegas to compete in 7v7 games and skill competitions at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
1 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
2 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
3 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
4 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
5 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
6 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
7 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
8 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
9 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
10 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
11 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
12 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
13 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
14 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
15 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
16 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
17 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
18 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
19 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
20 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
21 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
22 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
23 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
24 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
25 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
26 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
27 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
28 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
29 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.
30 / 30

High school athletes compete in 7v7 games and skill challenges during the Raiders 11-ON team event.

Josh Line/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign CB Chris Jones

Jones enters his fourth NFL season and has spent time with the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick DT Neil Farrell Jr.

Farrell Jr., a 6-foot-4, 330-pound defensive tackle from LSU was selected with the 126th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign WR Hunter Renfrow to multi-year extension

Renfrow, 26, was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has totaled 208 receptions for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Zamir White

White, a 5-foot-11, 216-pound running back out of Georgia, was selected with the 122nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign TE Jesper Horsted

Horsted joins the Raiders after spending his first three seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears.

news

Raiders sign DL Tyler Lancaster

Lancaster joins the Raiders after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.

news

Las Vegas Raiders hold 'Neon Nights Pediatric Prom' at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

A select group of teens who are currently undergoing cancer treatment, are in remission or have been diagnosed with other life-threatening illnesses were invited to a special prom at Raiders HQ.

news

Raiders sign WR Jordan Veasy

Veasy spent the 2021 season on the Houston Texans' practice squad and appeared in two contests.

news

Raiders add three free agents

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have waived C Brett Heggie and WR Tré Turner.

news

Raiders acquire QB Jarrett Stidham

Originally a fourth-round selection by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, Stidham has appeared in eight career games over his first two seasons in the NFL.

news

Raiders acquire 2023 fifth-round draft pick from Falcons

As part of the trade, Las Vegas sent WR Bryan Edwards and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta.

Advertising