Dave Ziegler details his first offseason as a NFL general manager so far

"Part of the process of understanding him being a long term fit was understanding the person," Ziegler said. "And Hunter is a low maintenance player who's an incredibly hard worker, very smart, diligent about his craft ... Very good route runner, good short area quickness, has the ability to get open in tight spaces and in the past has been very productive on third down. He's worked really hard to learn our system and understand our route concepts and learn the intricacies of what he needs to do in this offensive system.

"Highly productive young player that we're excited to work with in the future and continue to see that progress be made."

Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels have both placed an emphasis on players getting ready for the season even while they're out of the building. While this downtime is much needed break before the grind of a full NFL season, it's been stressed throughout the locker room to keep up with the developments they made during the offseason program.

"The message is to make continued progress," said Ziegler. "Don't take a step back. What we're not looking for is guys to return and they've digressed in their strength training or in their diet and nutrition or their conditioning. These are building blocks and the expectations is for those guys to come into camp ready to roll and made progress throughout this time off. And that's what we're going to be looking for. That tells a lot about their commitment to this team, their commitment to getting better, their commitment to winning – you can tell that by how people come into Training Camp and how ready they are to go.