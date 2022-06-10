Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Raiders ink full 2022 draft class

Jun 10, 2022 at 02:28 PM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the entirety of their 2022 draft class.

With fourth-round picks Zamir White and Neil Farrell Jr. putting pen to paper this past week following minicamp, all six rookies are officially signed. Dylan Parham, Matthew Butler, Thayer Munford Jr. and Brittain Brown signed their contracts in early May.

Read more about each of the signings below.

Raiders sign third-round pick G Dylan Parham

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Zamir White

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders sign fourth-round pick DT Neil Farrell Jr.

Raiders sign fifth-round pick DT Matthew Butler

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders sign seventh-round pick T Thayer Munford Jr.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders sign seventh-round pick RB Brittain Brown

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Photos: Meet the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Class

The picks are in and the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Class has been set. Check out photos of all six of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.

G Dylan Parham Third Round (90th overall) Memphis
1 / 6

G Dylan Parham
Third Round (90th overall)
Memphis

University of Memphis Athletics
RB Zamir White Fourth Round (122th overall) Georgia
2 / 6

RB Zamir White
Fourth Round (122th overall)
Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
3 / 6

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
DT Matthew Butler Fifth Round (175th overall) Tennessee
4 / 6

DT Matthew Butler
Fifth Round (175th overall)
Tennessee

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
T Thayer Munford Jr. Seventh Round (238th overall) Ohio State
5 / 6

T Thayer Munford Jr.
Seventh Round (238th overall)
Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
RB Brittain Brown Seventh Round (250th overall) UCLA
6 / 6

RB Brittain Brown
Seventh Round (250th overall)
UCLA

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
