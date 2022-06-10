Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Raiders ink full 2022 draft class

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the entirety of their 2022 draft class.
With fourth-round picks Zamir White and Neil Farrell Jr. putting pen to paper this past week following minicamp, all six rookies are officially signed. Dylan Parham, Matthew Butler, Thayer Munford Jr. and Brittain Brown signed their contracts in early May.
Read more about each of the signings below.
The picks are in and the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Class has been set. Check out photos of all six of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.